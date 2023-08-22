BNP leader dies at DMCH after falling ill in central jail

Bangladesh

UNB
22 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

BNP leader dies at DMCH after falling ill in central jail

UNB
22 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 10:22 pm
Representational image
Representational image

A ward-level leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who was in jail custody in a case over vandalism, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital this afternoon.

The deceased, Md Abul Bashar, 36, was a joint secretary of BNP's West Malibagh unit.

Bashar was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at 2:15pm on Monday after he had fallen ill at Dhaka Central Jail (Keraniganj) where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Bashar's wife alleged that he was arrested by police on 26 July from in front of Malibagh's Saphena General and Dental hospital in the capital, two days before a BNP rally in Nayapaltan.

"My husband was involved in BNP politics.  He was arrested on 26 July by Ramna police," Soma Begum, the wife of the deceased said.

"I got the news that Bashar had fallen ill in jail and had suffered a stroke. Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from jail on Monday afternoon. When I heard the news, I went to the hospital and found him dead."

"My husband was healthy and had no disease. So how did he die? I demand a fair investigation and trial," she said.

Confirming the matter, Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body has been kept at DMCH morgue for autopsy.

 

Top News

DMCH / BNP leader / central jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

12h | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

13h | Panorama
The present custodian of the business is Shahedul Haque Shahed who has firmly held the reins of his father&#039;s business since 1991. PHOTO: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Haque and Sons Camera Servicing Centre: How three generations built a business based on their love for cameras

13h | Panorama
Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

8h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

6h | TBS World
F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

6h | TBS World
Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19