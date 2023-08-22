BNP leader dies at DMCH after falling ill in central jail

A ward-level leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who was in jail custody in a case over vandalism, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital this afternoon.

The deceased, Md Abul Bashar, 36, was a joint secretary of BNP's West Malibagh unit.

Bashar was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at 2:15pm on Monday after he had fallen ill at Dhaka Central Jail (Keraniganj) where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Bashar's wife alleged that he was arrested by police on 26 July from in front of Malibagh's Saphena General and Dental hospital in the capital, two days before a BNP rally in Nayapaltan.

"My husband was involved in BNP politics. He was arrested on 26 July by Ramna police," Soma Begum, the wife of the deceased said.

"I got the news that Bashar had fallen ill in jail and had suffered a stroke. Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from jail on Monday afternoon. When I heard the news, I went to the hospital and found him dead."

"My husband was healthy and had no disease. So how did he die? I demand a fair investigation and trial," she said.

Confirming the matter, Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body has been kept at DMCH morgue for autopsy.