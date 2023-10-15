BNP leader arrested for 'vandalising' Brahmanbaria AL office in 2016

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 03:48 pm

Related News

BNP leader arrested for 'vandalising' Brahmanbaria AL office in 2016

Recently, the court issued an arrest warrant against Sirajul in the case.

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 03:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Police arrested a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader in Brahmanbaria today (15 October) in connection with the vandalism of the district Awami League office in January 2016.

The arrested BNP leader is Md Sirajul Islam. He is the member secretary of Brahmanbaria district BNP. 

According to police, some miscreants vandalised the district AL office in Brahmanbaria's Haldarpara area after the death of a madrasa student in January 2016.

Tanzil Ahmed, the then office secretary of the district Awami League, filed the case. 

Recently, the court issued an arrest warrant against Sirajul in the case.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model police station Aslam Hossain said Sirajul was arrested based on the court's arrest warrant and has already been sent to court.

Top News

BNP / Awami League (AL) / arrest / vandalism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

35m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

8h | TBS World