BNP leader arrested for 'vandalising' Brahmanbaria AL office in 2016

Police arrested a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader in Brahmanbaria today (15 October) in connection with the vandalism of the district Awami League office in January 2016.

The arrested BNP leader is Md Sirajul Islam. He is the member secretary of Brahmanbaria district BNP.

According to police, some miscreants vandalised the district AL office in Brahmanbaria's Haldarpara area after the death of a madrasa student in January 2016.

Tanzil Ahmed, the then office secretary of the district Awami League, filed the case.

Recently, the court issued an arrest warrant against Sirajul in the case.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model police station Aslam Hossain said Sirajul was arrested based on the court's arrest warrant and has already been sent to court.