BNP leader Annie detained, party claims

BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie. Photo: Collected
BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie. Photo: Collected

Law enforcers today (25 July) detained BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie from Dhaka, the party has claimed. 

He was detained from the Elephant Road area of ​​the capital this afternoon, said Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell.

The senior BNP leader was reportedly picked up by plainclothes law enforcement members.

In a statement, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir strongly condemned the arrest of the opposition leaders and workers, reports the UNB.

He also urged the government to release the arrested leaders and workers of the BNP and other opposition parties unconditionally after withdrawing the politically motivated cases filed against them.

Three more BNP leaders, including Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie,  and Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho have been arrested.

A team of the detective branch (DB) of police arrested Andaleeve Rahman Partho, a former MP, from his Gulshan residence early Thursday,  said Monirul Islam, deputy commissioner (DB) of Gulshan Division.

Later, a Dhaka court placed Partho on a five-day remand in a case filed over vandalising and setting Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on fire on 18 July.

Another team of DB arrested the BNP voluntary wing Swecchashebok Dal's Dhaka South unit general secretary, was picked up on Wednesday night from Khilgaon area, said BNP chairperson's media wing member Shamsuddin Didar.

Besides, BNP's health affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam, national executive committee member Tariqul Islam Tenjing, BNP Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bulu's son Saniat  (who is not involved in politics) were arrested from different parts of the capital earlier as part of arrest spree across the country over quota movement.

