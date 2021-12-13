BNP leader Alal sued under DSA for offensive remarks about PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 06:45 pm

A case has been filed against BNP Joint Secretary General Moazzem Hossain Alal under the Digital Security Act over his offensive remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

BNP leader Mosaddik Jaygirdar and 10-12 unnamed people have also been made accused in the case.

Advocate Saiful Islam, president of Khulna District Lawyers Association, filed the case with Khulna Sadar Police Station on Sunday night.

Khulna Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Hasan Al Mamun confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

According to the case statement, Alal made indecent remarks about the prime minister while addressing a programme on 1 October. He also criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing to religious rituals and such remarks can create communal rage.
 

