BNP lawmaker Siraj opposes taking loan from IMF

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 09:49 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Opposing the government's request for a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) MP GM Siraj expressed concern that it would be more dangerous for the economy.

"The country is becoming an economic cyclone. Inflation is at its highest, taka has depreciated by more than 10%. 10 billion dollars have been smuggled in the last 10 years," GM Siraj said while participating in an unscheduled discussion in the National Parliament on Sunday (6 November). 

He also claimed that massive corruption is eating up a large part of the country's growth.

"Due to the gas shortage, a crisis has arisen in the industries. It affects the economy. Everyone concerned should sit down to decide what to do," he added. 

 

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) / GM Siraj

