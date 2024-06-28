BNP to launch another round of simultaneous movements soon: Fakhrul

BNP, along with other opposition parties, will soon initiate another round of simultaneous movements to oust the current "usurper" Awami League government, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (28 June).

"We'll soon sit with those of us who are carrying out movements together and work out programmes through discussions to promptly to establish a pro-people and democratic governance system by removing the horrible fascist, monstrous, and usurper regime. I hope we'll succeed," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while addressing a reunion programme organised by Bangladesher Biplobi Workers' Party at its Segunbagicha office, marking the party's 20th founding anniversary.

He said all the opposition democratic parties have agreed to work together for the sake of democracy. "I think it's a significant decision in the history of Bangladesh's politics."

Fakhrul said most of the opposition parties, including the Biplobi Workers Party, have been carrying out simultaneous movements for the restoration of democratic rights, voting rights, and building a democratic state. "We're working to achieve this goal. I believe our movement will never fail. We'll surely turn victorious."

He said Bangladesh was liberated with the objective of establishing democracy and a democratic governance system. "It is unfortunate that this journey was hindered in 1975 through the introduction of one-party rule."

Fakhrul said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia introduced the polls-time caretaker government system accepting a mass demand, creating a scope for developing a good democratic culture and governance system.

He, however, bemoaned that Awami League again destroyed democracy by annulling the polls-time caretaker government system, pushing the country towards instability and uncertainty. "That process is still going on. It has now reached such a situation that Bangladesh's existence is at stake."

The BNP leader said Bangladesh is passing through the most critical juncture with its sovereignty under threat for the lack of democracy.

In such a situation, he said a strong movement is imperative now to have the BNP chief freed from jail without any condition for the restoration of democracy. "Khaleda's release and democratic movement are not separate issues. These two things are closely interlinked."

Stating that Khaleda Zia is very sick, Fakhrul called upon the country's people for her speedy recovery.

He said they have already announced a three-day program, including a rally in the capital, demanding her unconditional release. "We gave these programs specifically for her release. Because, Khaleda Zia and democracy are synonymous. We have started a movement for protecting democracy and the release of Khaleda Zia."