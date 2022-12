The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has staged the country's first simultaneous movement against the government with the participation of like-minded opposition parties.

The pre-announced mass procession officially started at 2:45pm with the recitation of the Quran.

Earlier the day, BNP men gathered on the streets and obstructed traffic movement from the Nightingale to Doinik Bangla intersections to join the mass procession.