BNP joins DMP's founding anniversary programme

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joined the founding anniversary ceremony of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Saturday (11 February).

A delegation of BNP, led by the party vice chairman Barkatulla Bulu attended the reception to mark the 48th founding anniversary of the largest unit of Bangladesh Police.

DMP high officials including the DMP Commissioner Khandoker Golar Faruq welcomed the BNP delegation and gave them a floral reception at the Rajarbagh police line in the capital.

During the programme, Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan also met and greeted the BNP leaders.

Home minister and ruling Awami League leader Asaduzzaman Khan shook hands with Barkatulla Bulu and spoke with him during the reception programme.

"We have joined the reception despite the recent police attack on our party men and at our Nayapaltan office. We want the police to earn the trust of the people," Barkatulla Bulu said.

"It's a positive sign that BNP joined the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's programme," said Biplob Kumar Sarkar, DMP's joint commissioner (operation).

"We are professional and BNP is not our enemy. Only when they try to cause any untoward situation, we do our job as per law that might be provoked them to count us as enemy," said a senior DMP official.