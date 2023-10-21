BNP-Jamaat won't be spared if involved in terrorism: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated a note of warning that tougher actions will be taken against the BNP-Jamaat clique if they engage in further arson terrorism or destructive activities in the name of movement.

"BNP-Jamaat wants to take to the streets in the name of movement. They can do movements and we have nothing to say. But, if they are again involved in arson terrorism, destruction and criminalisation, we will not spare them," she said.

The premier said this while addressing a lawyers' grand rally-2023 at the historic Suhrawardi Udyan here as the chief guest following the inaugural of the 15-storey Bangladesh Bar Council Bhaban.

She asked the lawyers to take prompt measures for quick disposal of the cases regarding the arson terrorism from 2013-15 in the name of movement, when over 500 people including 29 police personnel were killed and 3,225 suffered burn injuries.

If they don't get punished for their misdeeds they will be encouraged, she said, adding that many of them who were underground, have now been attending BNP's rallies taking the advantage of their movement.

"The BNP-Jamaat men who were involved in the arson terrorism must have to face trial in Bangladesh. Take measures to hold trials against those," she told the lawyers.

The prime minister said the culprits must have to be exposed to punishment, otherwise a culture of impunity will reign the country again.

"We the people who have lost their near and dear ones know well the pain of losing their own people," she said.

She also said military dictator Ziaur Rahman had killed hundreds of freedom fighter military officials in the name of farcical trials.

The prime minister also unveiled the cover of a book titled "Bangabandhur Ayeni Darshan" (Bangabandhu's Legal Philosophy) and witnessed a colorful cultural programme presented by Bangladesh Silpakala Academy at the function.

Presided over by the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, the rally was also addressed by Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad Convener Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor and Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad Secretary General Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Attorney General and Bangladesh Bar Council Chairman, Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin, Bangladesh Bar Council Vice- Chairman Advocate Syed Rezaur Rahman, and Awami League's Law Secretary Advocate Kazi Md. Najibullah Hiru.

Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar gave the address of welcome.

At the outset of the rally, artistes sang the national anthem and all stood to show respect to the anthem.

An audio-visual documentary on Bangladesh Bar Council Bhaban, which was built at a cost of Taka 138 crore, was screened at the function.

The Bhaban has housed spacious office space, meeting room, two conference rooms, record room, store room, waiting area, cafeteria, day-care centre, exhibition space, registration room, bank, accounts section, IT section, among other facilities.

Built under the supervision of Law and Justice Division and designed by the Department of Architecture, it has five tribunal rooms, multipurpose hall and separate prayers room.

More than hundred lawyers will be able to be in the Bar Bhaban with TV lounge, kitchen and dining hall.