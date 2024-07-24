BNP-Jamaat uses non-violent movement to wage their own violent movement: Joy

Bangladesh

BSS
24 July, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 10:03 pm

Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy. File Photo: Collected
Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy. File Photo: Collected

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said the BNP-Jamaat clique used an essentially non-political and non-violent movement to wage a violent movement of their own. 

"How did such a peaceful movement turn into a campaign of arson, vandalism, violence, and looting? Because, as usual, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami clique used an essentially non-political and non-violent movement to wage a violent movement of their own," he wrote in a recent post in X Handle.

Joy wrote sensing the involvement of the vested quarter, the protestors themselves issued several statements disowning the violence and confirming that a third party is behind these acts with no relations to the protestors whatsoever.

"In the last few days, these cowards (using the protests as a cover) carried out widespread violence terrorizing the people," he said, adding that they targeted law enforcement officials, journalists, public and private transports and properties, important government establishments, and KPIs.

Joy said there has also been widespread looting of public and private properties, wherever such opportunities arose. A jail was attacked, freeing all prisoners, and its arms looted, he added.

It was only due to these unprecedented levels of violence that the government took the drastic decision of deploying armed forces and imposing curfew on movement (temporarily only), he said. 

This is because the government is under a positive duty to prevent any further violence, safeguard public and private properties, and uphold the national security of the country, he added.

Mentioning the country's students are not terrorists at all, the PM's ICT Adviser said BNP-Jamaat clique used general students as a cover for their partisan agenda of breaking Bangladesh. 

"How BNP-Jamaat used general students as a cover for their partisan agenda of breaking Bangladesh. The people of Bangladesh will not forgive these enemies of the state," he wrote in a post on Tuesday.

In another post, Joy shared a video footage and noted that when the Awami League government and the student protestors were on the same page on reforming or abolishing quotas in government jobs, then how did the peaceful and non-political quota movement turn violent? 

On 18 July, in a post, he shared another video and said three things become clear from this video.

No student could have shown such utter disregard for public and private properties, these are the events which led to curfew imposition and the government was under a positive duty to act, he added.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / Awami League (AL) / BNP-Jamaat / Quota protest

