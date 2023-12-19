BNP-Jamaat gearing up for 'final push' against JS polls

Dozens of opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, are gearing up to build a "final resistance" against the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, slated for 7 January next year.

According to party sources, large gatherings in Dhaka alongside nationwide strikes and blockades are being planned to force the government to cancel the election schedule.

Sources affiliated with the BNP and Jamaat said they may intensify their anti-election programmes following the announcement of the "All-party unity against fascism" platform, likely on 23 December via a press conference.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh, led by Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, well-known as Charmonai Pir, reportedly held talks with Jamaat and BNP high-ups for its inclusion in the platform.

While Islami Andolan's potential involvement in the new platform is still unclear, the party will remain active in the broader opposition movement against the government, sources close to the party told TBS.

At least 64 registered and unregistered parties are actively engaged in various forms of protests against the government. This includes individual initiatives, coalitions, and simultaneous campaigns, with increased activity expected in the days leading up to the election.

They plan to escalate their outreach through intensified programmes starting 27 December. Additionally, continuous hartals and blockade programmes will be announced a week before the elections. A nationwide strike may be called on election day.

Over the past week, key leaders from the BNP and Jamaat have engaged in a series of closed-door meetings. These efforts have resulted in the establishment of 15 regional coordination committees nationwide, including one in Dhaka, said several individuals familiar with the discussions.

Ahead of the new platform's launch, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who is currently in London, also held final talks with Jamaat Amir.

BNP has rescheduled their previously planned dawn-to-dusk hartal from Monday to Tuesday in light of Bangladesh's one-day state mourning observed on Monday following the passing of Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Rizvi slams former Indian state minister

Referring to statements made by India's former state minister for external affairs MJ Akbar, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "Akbar, a respected journalist and writer, came to Bangladesh yesterday and shamelessly praised Sheikh Hasina."

At a programme held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on 17 December, MJ Akbar said Sheikh Hasina is the leader of the second liberation war in Bangladesh.

"I am very happy to see that under her [Hasina] leadership Bangladesh's democracy is progressing well and getting stronger. Sheikh Hasina has led the nation not only towards development but towards modernity with four dimensions. Those who fear sanctions on Bangladesh are forgetting that Bangladesh is not a fearful country now. Fear will not work," Akbar said.

At a virtual press conference on Monday, Rizvi asked how can a seasoned journalist and politician like Akbar knowingly "speak for a dictatorship and stand against 18 crore Bangladeshis".

"Your [Akbar] comments are contemptible to the people of Bangladesh. Does India want to ignore the people of Bangladesh and cling only to the Awami League as a bond of friendship?" Rizvi said.

The BNP leader alleged that the recent events, including police actions, arrests, and alleged attacks on opposition party members, were part of a larger, pre-planned strategy by the current government.