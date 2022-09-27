BNP holds rally protesting killing of party leaders, commodity price hike

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is holding a rally in the capital's New Eskaton area to protest against the killing of the party's leaders and the rise in commodity prices.

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas will be present as the chief guest in the rally organised by Tejgaon Zone of Dhaka Metropolitan BNP.

Photo: TBS

The meeting is being held near BM Foundation School.

The leaders and activists of the political party along with its affiliate organisations gathered to join the rally.

Photo: TBS

Many leaders and activists were seen with sticks, bamboo and rods.