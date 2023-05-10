BNP holds meeting with head of governance, political team of British High Commission

A delegation of the BNP has held a meeting with Tom Berg, head of governance and political team of the British High Commission.

According to sources, the meeting was held at the BNP chairperson's political office in Gulshan in the capital on Wednesday (10 May) around 11:30am.

The BNP delegation was led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The party's organising secretary and member of international committee Shama Obaid was also present.

Earlier on Monday, a delegation of the BNP held a meeting with Gwyn Lewis, the United Nations resident coordinator in Bangladesh.