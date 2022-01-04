BNP to hold talks with political parties

As the party is determined to boycott the ongoing dialogue on the reconstitution of the Election Commission, BNP has now decided to hold talks with all political parties to discuss the country's overall political situation.

A virtual meeting of the party's standing committee, the highest policymaking body, on Monday took the decision, said a press release signed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday.

"The meeting discussed the dialogue between the political parties and the President on the formation of the Election Commission. In the overall political context, a decision has been taken to exchange views with all political parties."

However, the party did not mention when the talks may start.

Last week, the BNP policymakers decided not to take part in the talks with President Abdul Hamid as it thinks it will be a 'pointless' exercise.

President Abdul Hamid began talks with registered political parties over the formation of the new Election Commission on 20 December.

The tenure of the current EC, led by KM Nurul Huda, is to expire on 14 February next year.

As per the constitution, a new commission must be formed before the expiry of the present EC.

Rallies to continue

The BNP policymakers also decided to hold rallies in the rest of the districts from 12 January as part of their movement for allowing their party chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad.

The meeting entrusted the BNP Secretary General with the task of working out detailed programmes in this regard.

Earlier, the party arranged similar rallies in 32 districts across the country from 22 December to 30 December last.

The BNP standing committee criticised the ruling party for attacking their party's peaceful rally in Sirajganj on 29 December and spraying bullets on the party leaders and activists and common people, leaving many of them injured.

They voiced anger that police neither filed any case nor arrested any ruling party cadres although their photos with firearms were polished in national dailies and on social media. "Rather, a reign of terror has been established there by filing false cases against BNP leaders and arresting them and raiding their houses. "We strongly condemn and protest it."

The BNP policymakers demanded immediate arrest of the identified Awami 'cadres' and legal action against them.

They also alleged that the government filed cases against BNP leaders and activists in some other districts including Habiganj and Patuakhali, in the same style by attacking their rallies.

The BNP standing committee urged the government to withdraw the 'false' cases filed against BNP leaders and activists and release those arrested.

Concern over killing by "RAB"

The BNP standing committee meeting also expressed deep concern over the media reports on the recent killings of two peoples -- one in Tongi and the other in Chattogram -- by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

They urged BNP human rights affairs secretary Asaduzzaman to collect necessary information on the killings.