BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan today to celebrate founding

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a rally at Nayapaltan to celebrate the party's 45th founding anniversary on Friday (1 September).

The rally will begin in front of the party's central office around 3pm and end near Rajdhani Market after parading through different roads.

On 1 September 1978, late president Ziaur Rahman founded the party with a 19-point programme to build a self-reliant Bangladesh.

BNP and its associate bodies have taken up various programmes, including rallies and discussions across the country, to mark the day.

In its 44-year journey, BNP had been in power four times and on the opposition bench twice. BNP has been out of power for nearly 16 years since military backed caretaker government took power on 11 January 2007.

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in separate messages, congratulated the people of the country, party leaders, workers, activists and well-wishers on the occasion.