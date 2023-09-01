BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan today to celebrate founding

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 12:32 pm

Related News

BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan today to celebrate founding

BNP and its associate bodies have taken up various programmes, including rallies and discussions across the country, to mark the day

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 12:32 pm
BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan today to celebrate founding

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a rally at Nayapaltan to celebrate the party's 45th founding anniversary on Friday (1 September). 

The rally will begin in front of the party's central office around 3pm and end near Rajdhani Market after parading through different roads.

On 1 September 1978, late president Ziaur Rahman founded the party with a 19-point programme to build a self-reliant Bangladesh.

BNP and its associate bodies have taken up various programmes, including rallies and discussions across the country, to mark the day.

In its 44-year journey, BNP had been in power four times and on the opposition bench twice. BNP has been out of power for nearly 16 years since military backed caretaker government took power on 11 January 2007.

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in separate messages, congratulated the people of the country, party leaders, workers, activists and well-wishers on the occasion.

Top News

BNP / Rally / founding anniversary 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

20h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

1d | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

1d | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

18h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

21h | TBS World
Chinese firm offers Tk1 lakh crore mega project for 2 smart cities

Chinese firm offers Tk1 lakh crore mega project for 2 smart cities

11m | TBS Insight
What are the ways of reducing infertility?

What are the ways of reducing infertility?

4h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans