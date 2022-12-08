BNP to hold countrywide protest movement today condemning Nayapaltan clash, arrest of its leaders

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:25 am

Related News

BNP to hold countrywide protest movement today condemning Nayapaltan clash, arrest of its leaders

A man died of bullet injuries after police and BNP activists clashed in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital on Wednesday amid political tensions brewing ahead of the BNP's 10 December Dhaka rally

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:25 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced to hold protest movements across the country today condemning the clash between its activists and the police in the capital's Nayapaltan area on Wednesday (7 December) and the arresting of many of its leaders. 

The decision came following an emergency meeting of the political party, held virtually on Wednesday. The meeting was presided over by BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, said a press release. 

Tarique Rahman has been declared a fugitive by the High Court in a 2007 graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on allegations of misappropriating Tk4.8 crore. Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman have been living in London since 2008.

A man died of bullet injuries after police and BNP activists clashed in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital on Wednesday amid political tensions brewing ahead of the BNP's 10 December Dhaka rally.

Following the clashes that lasted more than three hours on Wednesday afternoon, at least 20 persons were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital till 8pm, according to Bachchu Mia, a police inspector and also in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

Talking to reporters in front of the party headquarters in the evening, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed that two BNP men died in the clashes and at least 100 activists got injured.

As the top BNP leader was talking to journalists, police cordoned off the Nayapaltan BNP office, where the party plans to hold the political gathering after a series of divisional rallies across the country. Dozens of BNP leaders and activists, including the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, former Chhatra Dal president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Special Assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, were among those detained from the scene on Wednesday.

BNP activists started to gather at Nayapaltan from Wednesday noon to make enquiries about the political programme, said BNP leaders, as the venue of the rally was yet to be finalised by the authorities. A large number of police personnel were deployed on nearby roads.

According to witnesses, the gathering at one point blocked the road as police asked them to leave. As they did not do so, police fired tear shells and blank shots to try and disperse the crowd around 3pm. The BNP men retaliated by throwing bricks at the policemen. The clashes froze vehicular movements from Fakirapul to the Nightingale intersection.

At one point, the BNP men ducked into nearby alleys to escape the police and continued to throw bricks at the law enforcers. The policemen eventually entered the alleys and beat them up.

Subsequently, SWAT members were called in and armoured police vehicles rumbled into the area. The heavily armed police backup included riot cars and bomb disposal units.

In the evening, police raided the party headquarters and allegedly charged batons on BNP men who had been trapped inside.

Top News

BNP / Nayapaltan Clash / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

35m | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI driven solution to eye care

30m | Panorama
Photo: Collected from Sailor

Scooter Carnival: Sailor Gentleman’s Ride 2022

40m | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

The all new Hyundai Creta hits Dhaka roads

15m | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

15m | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

12h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

12h | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points