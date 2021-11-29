BNP to hold rally Tuesday for Khaleda's treatment abroad

Bangladesh

UNB
29 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 10:08 pm

Related News

BNP to hold rally Tuesday for Khaleda's treatment abroad

UNB
29 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 10:08 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

 BNP will stage rallies in all divisional cities, including the capital, of the country on Tuesday demanding medical care of its ailing Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad.

In Dhaka, the rally will begin in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office at 1pm, said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press briefing, he said they have received verbal permission from police to arrange the rally at Nayapaltan.

"Khaleda Zia is now at the crossroads of life and death. What her medical board said yesterday (Sunday) about her physical illness is worrying. Her life is now in great danger," the BNP leader said.

Rizvi said it is now urgent to send the BNP chief abroad for advanced treatment in a bid to save her life.

He said there is nothing left to treat the BNP chairperson in the country for lack of necessary equipment and technology.

He said the government is not allowing Khaleda to go outside the country for treatment out of its political vengeance. "The government is dragging Khaleda Zia towards death. Her human rights have been snatched instead of showing sympathy to her."

The BNP leader renewed their party's demand for letting Khaleda go abroad for treatment considering her critical physical condition.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for various health complications since November 13.

Her medical board members on Sunday said Khaleda immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on November 11 urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

However, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government will consider Khaleda Zia's appeal if she submits a fresh petition after returning to jail.

Top News

BNP rally / Khaleda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says