BNP has no right to talk on polls as it tainted election process most: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said BNP has no right to speak about elections as they tainted the election process most during their tenures.



"My question is how BNP raises questions about the election now. The history of the BNP-era election was so much tainted that they have no right to speak about the election. How do they speak?" she said.



The premier made this remark while addressing a discussion meeting organised marking her homecoming day by Relief and Social Welfare Sub-committee of Awami League at its central party office in city's 23 Bangabandhu Avenue.



Joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban as chief guest, Sheikh Hasina said everybody can remember the election of Falu (Mosaddek Ali Falu) in Dhaka-10, and Magura election for which Khaleda Zia was ousted from power through movement.



The country also experienced "yes - no" vote in 1977, presidential election in 1978, general elections in 1979 and 1981 election and the February 15 election, she said, adding: "With such a tainted record, the question of election doers not befit their mouths," she said.



The Prime Minister added that the development of the election process such as making voter list with pictures, transparent ballot boxes and the use of EVM is the thinking and initiative of Awami League.



"Voting rights of the people is one of the main rights and we've established it. So, they (BNP) can't raise questions on it."



Mentioning that Awami League is elected with people's vote, she said they have returned the voting rights and democratic rights to the people and it is the "real truth".



"Awami League is in power by dint of the people's strength and that is why it is working for the welfare of the people," she added.