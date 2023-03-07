Awami League repaired Bangladesh's democracy which was destroyed by BNP: Obaidul Quader

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 03:11 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that BNP has destroyed the country's democracy while Awami League has repaired it under the leadership of the party's President Sheikh Hasina.

"BNP does not have democracy at home. How will they establish democracy in the country?" Obaidul Quader told reporters while paying a tribute at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32 to commemorate the historic 7 March speech.

"Democracy is a long-term process. Democracy will not be institutionalised overnight. We are trying. Democracy is gradually becoming institutionalised. The amount of democracy presented in the country, has been possible only under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. How did they [BNP] practice democracy when they were in power?" asked Obaidul Quader.

The Awami League general secretary said, Bangabandhu had the only legitimate right to declare independence. Because, he was the elected representative of the people.

"No one else had a legitimate right to declare independence. Many were claimed to be the declarers of independence, but they were just reading out directions. Readers and declarers are not the same thing," he added.

Obaidul Quader also said, "7 March is a historical milestone in the history of Bangladesh. BNP banned the speech that UNESCO recognised as one of the world's greatest. We do not think that BNP has the smallest amount of faith in the spirit of the liberation war or towards this day."

Democracy / BNP / Awami League

