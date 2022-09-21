BNP greets tigresses for bringing great honour to nation

BNP greets tigresses for bringing great honour to nation

BNP on Wednesday greeted the Bangladesh national women's football team as the tigresses returned home from Nepal bringing great honour to the nation by clinching the SAFF Women's Championship title.

"Our girls have brought good news for our country after a long time. We're proud of it. They have returned home today (Wednesday).  We extend our warmest greetings to them," said BNP Secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he also thanked the victorious Bangladesh women's team for achieving tremendous success for the country. "Our girls have brought great honour."

"On behalf of my party and our Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, I extend my greetings and best wishes to them (footballers) and their families," the BNP leader said.

On Monday, Bangladesh won the maiden SAFF Women's Football Championship by beating hosts Nepal 3-1 in the final in Kathmandu.

The champions reached the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 1:50pm.

Bangladesh beat Maldives, Pakistan, India and Nepal on their way to the ultimate victory. Bangladesh scored 23 goals in the event and conceded only one in the final.

Fakhrul said he watched an interview of a women footballer Swapna's mother on television and got shocked hearing what she said about her family's poor condition.  

"When she (Swapna's mother) was asked whether she could give her footballer daughter good food, eggs and milk? She replied I couldn't even manage rice. From where would I give her eggs and milk? That is the real picture that we usually talk about," he observed.

Narrating the poor economic condition and hardships of Swapna's family, Fakhrul said this girl has overcome poverty and reached a position in the national women's football team. "We're proud of it."

