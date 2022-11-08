BNP gets desperate to capture power through terrorist acts: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
08 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 08:26 pm

Related News

BNP gets desperate to capture power through terrorist acts: Quader

BSS
08 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 08:26 pm
File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP has become desperate to grab the state power by resorting to terrorist acts again, capitalising on the ongoing global economic crisis caused by the Ukraine-Russia war.

"When the conscious people of the country have been demanding the punishment for brutal acts of arson terrorism carried by BNP-Jamaat, leaders of BNP are shamelessly conducting ridiculous efforts to refuse their past misdeeds," he said in a statement. 

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP-Jamaat has been recognised as a terrorist force internationally. 

Due to the arson terrorism of BNP-Jamaat, he said, a Canadian Federal Court declared the BNP as a terrorist organisation. 

The AL general secretary said the BNP leaders have forgotten their past misdeeds but the people of Bangladesh are yet to forget those. 

Issuing a fresh warning that there is no chance of seizing the state power, without joining elections, through terrorism, anarchy and plots, he said, adding that as per the country's Constitution, any political party must assume power with people's mandate.

Quader said the country's people did not forget the arson terrorism carried out under the directives of the BNP top leaders.
 
While continuing the trial of top war criminals in 2013, Jamaat-BNP armed terrorists carried out a hellish killing through petrol bombs and arson across Bangladesh, he said.

To prevent the 2014 national elections, he said, such attacks were conducted in the name of so-called blockade programme announced by BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in 2015.

The AL general secretary said none, including schoolgoing children, transport workers, petty traders and law enforcement personnel, got spared from the menace of this terrorism.

At that time, over 150 people were killed in this terrorist activities conducted by BNP Jamaat men across the country, he said. 

Quader said the news of the BNP-Jamaat terrorist acts were published in local and international media. 

Top BNP leaders, including its chairperson Khaleda Zia, were giving instructions over phone to their leaders and activists to kill people indiscriminately, he said.

"Such a telephone conversation was also aired in media," he added.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

8h | Panorama
Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

11h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

11h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

3h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

6h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

1d | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation