BNP gears up for its 7th divisional rally in Sylhet

BNP is preparing to hold its seventh divisional rally in Sylhet city amid much enthusiasm on November 19, ignoring the threat of 'arrests and harassment by the government authorities'.

The construction work of the stage for the rally started on Thursday at Sylhet Govt Alia Madrasa in Chowhatta area of the city.

District BNP leaders said they have given strategic instructions to the leaders and activists from previous experiences. They were asked to arrange accommodation and food in their houses for the leaders and activists who will come from other districts to join the rally.

Apprehending the transport strike ahead of the rally like the previous ones, the leaders and activists of Sadar upazila have already been asked to come to the city a few days earlier. The same instruction was given to the upazila-level leaders and activists of the party.

Central leaders will come to Sylhet on 17 November. For this, the leaders and activists will take position at the venue from that day.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association and Sylhet District Bus Owners Association General Secretary Ziaul Kabir Palash said he has not received any information about any kind of transport strike in the district before 19 November.

So far, he has not received any information about transport workers going on strike. "If any such decision is taken, the media will be informed in advance," he added.

Expressing hope to hold the largest rally here like never before, Sylhet Metropolitan Member Secretary Miftah Siddiqui said the leaders who want to get nominated from BNP in the 19 seats of Sylhet division in the upcoming parliamentary elections are also campaigning to make the rally a success.

The party activists are facing various obstructions from the ruling party and administration, said Sylhet District BNP General Secretary Emran Ahmed Chowdhury.

"Despite all obstructions, people will make the rally in Sylhet a success," he added.

He also hoped that the law enforcement agencies would provide full cooperation.

BNP leaders and activists here have also informed the police commissioner in writing to maintain peace and order, said Sylhet district BNP president Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury.

Besides, six committees have been formed on November 10 to make the rally a success, said Abdul Qayyum.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Commissioner Nisharul Arif said the allegations of police raids on the houses of the BNP leaders and activists ahead of the rally are not true.

"Arresting the accused is a routine work of police. It is not the intention of the police to harass anyone unnecessarily," said the SMP Commissioner.

As part of the move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, the BNP on September 27 announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities.

BNP will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on December 10.