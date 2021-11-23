BNP to form human chain on 26 Nov demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP will form a human chain on Friday (26 November) demanding its "critically ill" Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for advanced medical treatment.

All former parliamentary members of the party have been asked to join the demo on 26 November at 10am, said a press release today.

BNP leaders and activists across the country have been staging protest rallies demanding that its Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for better treatment.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

They also said she is now suffering from critical cardiac and kidney problems, while her blood sugar is out of control and haemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.