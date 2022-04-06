BNP doesn't believe in independence, Liberation War spirit: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday (6 April) said in parliament that a BNP lawmaker's remark on nationalisation of "Joy Bangla" slogan has proved that they don't believe in the country's independence and the spirit of the Liberation War.

"His (BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid's) remarks have proved that they don't believe in independence and the spirit of the Liberation War. They have love for Pakistan (pyare Pakistan) in their minds and they like doing slavery of Pakistan," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this in the Jatiya Sangsad taking part in a general discussion on a motion brought to thank the prime minister and her cabinet colleagues for taking a "strong role" in announcing the "Joy Bangla" as the national slogan.

The House by a voice vote unanimously adopted the congratulatory motion which was placed by lawmaker from Madaripur-2 constituency Shajahan Khan under the section-147 of the rules of procedure, following the general discussion.

The Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over today's session.

Sheikh Hasina, also Leader of the House, said that after assuming power, military dictator Ziaur Rahman did the same things that the Pakistani occupation forces did during the Liberation War in 1971 when the "Joy Bangla" slogan was chanted.

They conducted various propagandas about the "Joy Bangla" slogan, she said, adding that the followers of Zia are still doing the same old things.

Today's remarks made by BNP lawmaker Harun have again proved that they have "pyare Pakistan" in their minds, she said.

The prime minister thanked the people of the country as the "Joy Bangla" has got recognition and dignity as the country's national slogan.