Govt letting big powers make Bangladesh battleground for their supremacy: Fakhrul

Bangladesh is being used as a battleground of the big powers for establishing their supremacy because of the government's imprudent diplomacy, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday.

"They [AL government] are pushing Bangladesh towards a dire situation by speaking irresponsibly like inconsiderate people," he said while addressing a meeting prior to a rally celebrating the founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal.

Fakhrul also voiced concern over Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comment that the US and its allies are trying to promote their interests in South Asia by using the Indo-Pacific strategy with their goal to counter China and Isolate Russia.

"What the foreign minister of Russia said after arriving here has clearly manifested that Bangladesh is going to be used as a field in the sphere of influence of the big powers in their struggle for hegemony. It's very alarming," the BNP leader said, reports UNB.

Fakhrul also said the BNP does not want conflict, it only wants a fair election. "I want to make it clear that we do not want conflict. We don't want any chaos. We want a fair election in the country."

"The most popular leader of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia, is fighting for the restoration of democracy even when she is ill and under house arrest," said Mirza Fakhrul.

"The Awami League government is not an elected government, they have destroyed the country's democracy. They have pushed the country toward a dire situation to stay in power," he added.

"We want everyone to be able to vote in the election. But the two elections held under this government were not fair. So, we want elections under non-partisan neutral caretaker government. Voting rights should be restored by forming a new election commission," said the BNP leader.

Mirza Fakhrul called on the leaders and activists to come forward to establish. He hoped a people's government will be established after the fall of this government.

Mahila Dal's standing committee member Selima Rahman also spoke at the session presided over by Mahila Dal President Afroza Abbas and convened by General Secretary Sultana Ahmed.