Govt letting big powers make Bangladesh battleground for their supremacy: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 06:09 pm

Related News

Govt letting big powers make Bangladesh battleground for their supremacy: Fakhrul

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 06:09 pm
File photo
File photo

Bangladesh is being used as a battleground of the big powers for establishing their supremacy because of the government's imprudent diplomacy, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday.

"They [AL government] are pushing Bangladesh towards a dire situation by speaking irresponsibly like inconsiderate people," he said while addressing a meeting prior to a rally celebrating the founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal.

Fakhrul also voiced concern over Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comment that the US and its allies are trying to promote their interests in South Asia by using the Indo-Pacific strategy with their goal to counter China and Isolate Russia.

"What the foreign minister of Russia said after arriving here has clearly manifested that Bangladesh is going to be used as a field in the sphere of influence of the big powers in their struggle for hegemony. It's very alarming," the BNP leader said, reports UNB.

Fakhrul also said the BNP does not want conflict, it only wants a fair election. "I want to make it clear that we do not want conflict. We don't want any chaos. We want a fair election in the country." 

"The most popular leader of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia, is fighting for the restoration of democracy even when she is ill and under house arrest," said Mirza Fakhrul.

"The Awami League government is not an elected government, they have destroyed the country's democracy. They have pushed the country toward a dire situation to stay in power," he added.

"We want everyone to be able to vote in the election. But the two elections held under this government were not fair. So, we want elections under non-partisan neutral caretaker government. Voting rights should be restored by forming a new election commission," said the BNP leader.

Mirza Fakhrul called on the leaders and activists to come forward to establish. He hoped a people's government will be established after the fall of this government.

Mahila Dal's standing committee member Selima Rahman also spoke at the session presided over by Mahila Dal President Afroza Abbas and convened by General Secretary Sultana Ahmed.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mirza Fakhrul / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG GT is designed to be an exciting daily driver and thus comes with sporty features all around such as aggressive headlights and taillights, 17-inch rims, a sporty interior and a peppy engine with tiptronic gears. Photo: Akif Hamid

MG GT: A lot of car for the price

2h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

Elected criminals

6h | Panorama
The new town has been developed without a functional drainage system, resulting in prolonged waterlogging on the roads, even though there is no rainfall. But downpours make the situation much worse. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Matuail: A new town without a sewerage system

6h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Amzad Ali: A man with a big brave heart

8h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

21h | TBS Today
Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

9m | TBS SPORTS
India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

19h | TBS World
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

22h | TBS World