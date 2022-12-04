BNP does not like democratic system: Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 04:59 pm

BNP does not like democratic system: Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) does not appreciate the democratic system upheld in the country. 

"BNP has only two qualities – stealing votes and killing people. Instead of participating in the 2014 election, they carried out arson attacks in the country which killed more than 500 people and injured over 3,000," said the prime minister while addressing a gathering in Chattogram Sunday (4 December).

"Khaleda Zia came to power in 1996 by stealing votes. But the people did not accept her and forced her to step down," she added. 

Retorting to widespread criticism of the country's democratic situation, the prime minister said democratic practice has prevailed in the country which is why Bangladesh has seen massive development.

The prime minister also criticised BNP for picking 10 December to hold its Dhaka division rally, saying, "They preferred the date as the Pakistan occupation force started killing the country's intellectuals on this day back in 1971." 

"'10 December' is a favourite date for BNP. They said they would occupy Dhaka on this day through its divisional rally and overthrow the Awami League government. This is solely because they used to be allies of the Pakistani invasion forces during the war," said the premier.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Chattogram / BNP

