Destroying the country, BNP now talks about reforms: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
30 December, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 06:49 pm

Taking a swipe at the BNP, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday (30 December) said that the party destroyed the state and now speaks of reforms.  

"BNP killed the democracy of the country when it was in power. They do evil politics and, therefore, cannot repair the state," he said while addressing a peace rally Friday (30 December) arranged by Awami League Dhaka Metropolitan North unit in Shyamoli. 

He further said that Dhaka has turned into a city of procession for Awami League. 

"Awami League is on alert all across the city. We are ready to stop anti-liberal forces, stop militancy," said the AL leader. 

Quader said today BNP demanded the release of its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir through the statement of intellectuals, reports BSS.

"Fakhrul Islam is their (intellectuals) friend. Intellectuals issued a statement saying that Fakhrul Islam is sick. When Father of the Nation was assassinated on August 15, 1975, did you (intellectuals) issue a statement?" he said.

He said when four national leaders were killed inside Dhaka jail and Ahsanullah Master was killed, the intellectuals didn't protest.

AL Presidium Member Lt Col (retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, Organising Secretaries Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi also addressed the rally.

On 19 December, the BNP announced a slew of comprehensive reforms, aimed at "repairing" the country's constitutional, judicial and administrative frameworks, which it intends to implement if voted to power in the next general elections.

The 27-point outline, which seems more like an election manifesto, is composed of major pledges such the constitutional reforms to bar anyone from serving as the president and the prime minister for more than two consecutive terms and also reintroducing the election-time nonpartisan caretaker government.

