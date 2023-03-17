BNP demands fresh election of Supreme Court Bar Association

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 01:23 pm

Related News

BNP demands fresh election of Supreme Court Bar Association

The party also called upon the Chief Justice to protect the sanctity of the legal arena

TBS Report
17 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 01:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has demanded that the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election, which has been marred by incidents of violence and chaos, should be annulled and fresh polls should be held instead. 

"The election of the Supreme Court Bar Association was destroyed by using the police force in a medieval manner. This is another step to make Bangladesh a failed state," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a press conference held at the party's central office in Nayapaltan on Friday (17 March).

The party also called upon the Chief Justice to protect the sanctity of the legal arena.

"According to the constitution, judiciary, law, and executive departments should be independent. But when the Judiciary is tarnished, when its effectiveness is destroyed, there is a fear that people's trust in the state will decrease," the BNP leader added.

Mirza Fakhrul further said, "Bangladesh is not a truly effective democratic state. All institutions have been systematically destroyed. An example of which is the case of the Supreme Court. If the Judiciary also works like this, then people will not get justice."

Pro-Awami League panel wins all posts in SCBA election marred by chaos

"Those who are senior lawyers, judges, how are they silent?" he asked.

"Like all other elections in the country, the ruling Awami League has unilaterally interfered in the bar elections. Farce has been done in the name of election which is scandalous not only for the lawyers but for the nation. The Chief Justice will surely come forward to protect the sanctity of the judicial arena," Fakhrul further added.

"Fair elections are not possible under Awami League because they will declare their candidates as winners by force. We think that the mask of Awami League, which has been involved in vote robbery, has been revealed once again in the context of Supreme Court Bar Association elections."

Taiful Islam Tipu, assistant secretary of BNP, and the party chief's press wing member Shamsuddin Didar were present at the press conference.

Top News

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) / Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

4h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

5h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

7h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

20h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

21h | TBS Stories
Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

4h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar