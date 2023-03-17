BNP demands fresh election of Supreme Court Bar Association

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has demanded that the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election, which has been marred by incidents of violence and chaos, should be annulled and fresh polls should be held instead.

"The election of the Supreme Court Bar Association was destroyed by using the police force in a medieval manner. This is another step to make Bangladesh a failed state," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a press conference held at the party's central office in Nayapaltan on Friday (17 March).

The party also called upon the Chief Justice to protect the sanctity of the legal arena.

"According to the constitution, judiciary, law, and executive departments should be independent. But when the Judiciary is tarnished, when its effectiveness is destroyed, there is a fear that people's trust in the state will decrease," the BNP leader added.

Mirza Fakhrul further said, "Bangladesh is not a truly effective democratic state. All institutions have been systematically destroyed. An example of which is the case of the Supreme Court. If the Judiciary also works like this, then people will not get justice."

"Those who are senior lawyers, judges, how are they silent?" he asked.

"Like all other elections in the country, the ruling Awami League has unilaterally interfered in the bar elections. Farce has been done in the name of election which is scandalous not only for the lawyers but for the nation. The Chief Justice will surely come forward to protect the sanctity of the judicial arena," Fakhrul further added.

"Fair elections are not possible under Awami League because they will declare their candidates as winners by force. We think that the mask of Awami League, which has been involved in vote robbery, has been revealed once again in the context of Supreme Court Bar Association elections."

Taiful Islam Tipu, assistant secretary of BNP, and the party chief's press wing member Shamsuddin Didar were present at the press conference.