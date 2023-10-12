BNP delegation discusses Bangladesh's current situation with Swiss Ambassador Reto

Photo: UNB
A delegation of the BNP joined a lunch hosted by Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Renggli at his residence in Baridhara on Thursday.

During the lunch, the BNP delegation led by the party's Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury discussed various bilateral issues and the current situation in Bangladesh with the Swiss Ambassador.

The delegation also included BNP's organising secretary and member of the foreign relations committee Shama Obayed and executive committee member Tabith Awal.

