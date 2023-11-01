BNP central office under lock and key for 4 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 01:41 pm

BNP's central office remains locked and under police observation for a fourth day on 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS
BNP's central office remains locked and under police observation for a fourth day on 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The central office of the BNP in Nayapaltan has been under lock and key for four days, since police cordoned it off following the unrest soon after from the BNP's rally at the venue on 28 October.

However, the police crime scene tape was removed on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, an armed police patrol team was seen around the office premises, along with additional teams deployed in two nearby areas – Fakirapool Mor and Nightingale Mor.

Police personnel in front of the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan on 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS
Police personnel in front of the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan on 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, there was no sign of BNP leaders in Nayapaltan, Kakrail, Bijoy Nagar, Nightingale intersection and Fakirapool areas in the capital.

The police arrested several leaders and activists from around the office in the last three days.

Besides, the shopping malls and shops in the surrounding areas of the BNP office are still closed, with very little presence of common people on the streets.

On 28 October, two people, including a constable, were killed and scores injured in violent clashes between BNP and AL-police centring the opposition party's grand rally at Nayapaltan.

Later, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced a day-long nationwide hartal for 29 October before suspending the rally.

On 29 October morning the police cordoned off the BNP's Nayapaltan central office with a crime scene yellow tape to collect evidence from there for investigation.

