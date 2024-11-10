BNP cannot do anything if the interim government fails themselves: Rumeen Farhana

BNP cannot do anything if the interim government itself fails, said International Affairs Secretary of BNP Barrister Rumeen Farhana.

"Tarique Rahman has clearly said the interim government is the government of the people, it cannot fail at any cost. A democratic country is the most secured in the hands of elected representatives. That is why BNP has repeatedly requested the interim government to create the necessary environment for a free, fair and impartial election," she said while speaking as the chief guest at a meeting held with the newly elected leaders of the Employees Union of Ashuganj Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited in Brahmanbaria yesterday (9 November).

Rumen Farhana said if this government can arrange a free, fair and impartial election and people can vote, then BNP will form a government winning more than 250 seats.

"We will rebuild our parliament with young leaders. No corrupt person, extortionist and no money-launderer will be included in this parliament. This parliament will be of the people," she also said.

She added that the people endured Sheikh Hasina's torture for 14 years and she was forced to flee in the face of widespread protests. Now she is trying to destabilise Bangladesh while staying in the neighbouring country, but to no avail, she said.

"The people of Bangladesh are now very aware. They won't make mistakes in choosing a leader," she added.

General Secretary of Employees Union of Ashuganj Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited Abu Kawsar, General Secretary of Ashuganj upazilla BNP Habibur Rahman and others spoke at the event presided over by the Employees Union's President Bazlur Rahman.