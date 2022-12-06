BNP can hold 10 Dec rally at Purbachal or Ijtema ground: DMP

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 07:09 pm

Related News

BNP can hold 10 Dec rally at Purbachal or Ijtema ground: DMP

TBS Report 
06 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 07:09 pm
BNP can hold 10 Dec rally at Purbachal or Ijtema ground: DMP

Police have said BNP can hold their final divisional rally slated for 10 December at the International Trade Fair ground in Purbachal or Ijtema ground in Tongi. 

"If BNP wants they can hold the 10 December rally at the Purbachal's International Trade Fair or Tongi's Ijtema ground. Dhaka Metropolitan Police won't bar them there," said Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Md Faruq Hossain Tuesday (6 December) at a press conference at DMP Media centre. 

DMP has already permitted BNP to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. "They [BNP] disagreed and asked for alternative locations," he added. 

"Arambagh Ideal School area has also been proposed by the party through the Deputy Commissioner of Motijheel Division but the proposal is yet to be reached officially to the DMP commissioner," said the DMP official.
 
He further said police aren't taking account of any alternative venues till now as they already allotted Suhrawardy Udyan and DMP is still firm with the decision. 

"Police won't allow them to gather on any roads. Police have taken every measures possible to maintain the peaceful law and order situation," Md Faruq Hossain said. 

"BNP also sensed security threats at the Suhrawardy Udyan but we have assured them police will assist them in any means to rule out any kinds of threat," he added.

As part of the move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, the BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities.

The party will conclude the divisional programmes by holding its last rally in Dhaka on 10 December.

Top News

DMP / BNP / Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

5h | Panorama
Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

7h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

9h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

1h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

4h | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

22h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup