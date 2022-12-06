BNP can hold 10 Dec rally at Purbachal or Ijtema ground: DMP

Police have said BNP can hold their final divisional rally slated for 10 December at the International Trade Fair ground in Purbachal or Ijtema ground in Tongi.

"If BNP wants they can hold the 10 December rally at the Purbachal's International Trade Fair or Tongi's Ijtema ground. Dhaka Metropolitan Police won't bar them there," said Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Md Faruq Hossain Tuesday (6 December) at a press conference at DMP Media centre.

DMP has already permitted BNP to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. "They [BNP] disagreed and asked for alternative locations," he added.

"Arambagh Ideal School area has also been proposed by the party through the Deputy Commissioner of Motijheel Division but the proposal is yet to be reached officially to the DMP commissioner," said the DMP official.



He further said police aren't taking account of any alternative venues till now as they already allotted Suhrawardy Udyan and DMP is still firm with the decision.

"Police won't allow them to gather on any roads. Police have taken every measures possible to maintain the peaceful law and order situation," Md Faruq Hossain said.

"BNP also sensed security threats at the Suhrawardy Udyan but we have assured them police will assist them in any means to rule out any kinds of threat," he added.

As part of the move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, the BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities.

The party will conclude the divisional programmes by holding its last rally in Dhaka on 10 December.