BNP calls rally in Dhaka on 8 November

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a press briefing at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan today (31 October). Photo: TBS

In observance of the historic "7 November Revolution and Solidarity Day," the BNP has announced a 10-day programme across the country, with a grand rally in Dhaka scheduled for 8 November.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement during a press briefing at the party's central office in Naya Paltan today (31 October).

He outlined the events, noting that BNP will begin celebrations on 7 November by raising the national flag at 6am and placing wreaths at the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman at 10am.

A cultural event by the Jatiotabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS) will follow at the Central Shaheed Minar in the evening.

"BNP will hold a discussion on 6 November, with the venue to be announced later, and the rally will start at 3pm on 8 November," said Mirza Fakhrul.

"BNP and its affiliated organisations will conduct their own programmes nationwide over the next 10 days," he added.

Emphasising the significance of the day, Fakhrul stated, "Ziaur Rahman safeguarded the nation from expansionism on 7 November, but the country's democratic foundations have been dismantled over the past 15 years by the Awami League government."