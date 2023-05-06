BNP burning over PM's success on tours: Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh

UNB
06 May, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 09:41 am

06 May, 2023, 09:35 am

UNB
06 May, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 09:41 am
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday (5 May) said that BNP leaders are burning from resentment at the achievements of the Prime Minister's visits to Japan, the USA and the UK.

"BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has broken all the previous records of lies from the resentment and frustration," he said.

Hasan Mahmud made the remarks while responding to the queries of journalists after laying the foundation stone of the Multipurpose Building of Bangladesh Betar in Chittagong this afternoon.

Responding to a question about the recent Reporters Sans Frontiers' report of the France-based organisation that showed Bangladesh's position below Afghanistan in terms of press freedom, the information minister said that this report is nothing but an intentional and fictitious story.

"Press freedom in Bangladesh is an example for developing countries in the world today. In many cases, the freedom of the press in Bangladesh is more than many developed countries," he added.

Director general of Bangladesh Betar Engineer Nasrullah Md Irfan was also present, among others, on the occasion.

