BNP brings out torch procession in Chattogram

BNP brought out a torch procession at the Bahaddarhat area of Chattogram on Wednesday (1 November) evening in support of the ongoing three-day nationwide blockade programme.

Idris Ali, in charge of the BNP Metropolitan Unit office, told The Business Standard, "The torch procession was brought out at Bahaddarhat Bus Terminal and Chandgaon C&B area at around 7pm."

"Juba Dal, Shecchasebok Dal and Chhatra Dal leaders and activists brought out the procession and paraded several streets peacefully", he added.

Mokhlesur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of CMP (North Zone), said that about 20 activists of BNP brought out a surprise procession at the Bahaddarhat area for around five minutes and left the spot without doing any harm.