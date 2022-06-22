BNP to boycott Padma Bridge opening ceremony

The BNP has decided not to attend the opening ceremony of Padma Bridge.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir revealed the party's decision at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Wednesday (22 June).

"BNP leaders and activists will not go at the invitation of those who kill people and want to drown prominent people," he said at the conference.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, convener of the BNP relief committee and a member of its standing committee, spoke at the press conference to announce the party's plans to help flood affected people.

Highlighting the absence of BNP Vice-chairperson Tariq Rahman, Fakhrul said, "Our vice-chairman is in asylum abroad. He did not even apply for citizenship."

Earlier in the day, the Bridges Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges invited seven BNP leaders to the inauguration ceremony of the much-awaited Padma Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Bridges Division handed over the invitation letter to the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi on Tuesday afternoon.

Bridges Division Deputy Secretary Dulal Chandra Sutradhar handed over the invitation letter on behalf of the government. AL Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan accepted the invitation letter.

AL Central Executive Committee leaders, as well as the presidents and general secretaries of the affiliated organisations, were invited.

An invitation letter was sent to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Dhaka office requesting its president to attend the ceremony.

However, a source in the ADB's country office told TBS that it is not possible for the president to visit in such a short time hence the country office has been given the responsibility to take part in the event.

Communist Party Bangladesh (CPB) General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said he had received the invitation but will not be able to attend the event as he is going to Sylhet to provide relief to the flood victims.

Ganosasthya Kendra Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has been invited by the ministry as well.

He told TBS he would attend the inauguration ceremony slated for 25 June.

"Although I requested that the event be made smaller, the money should be spent to help the flood victims. Since I am a freedom fighter, I will go to this event," he told TBS.

However, he noted that the government should have invited heroic freedom fighters like Kader Siddiqui and Syed Mohammad Ibrahim to the opening ceremony.

Party's chairperson Khaleda Zia was not among those invited, though Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on 4 June said she will be invited to the inauguration programme.

Dulal Chandra Sutradhar, deputy secretary of the Bridges Division, handed over the invitation letter to BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at the party's Naya Paltan central office in the morning.

The two-decade journey of the Padma Bridge dream will finally come to a close on 10am on 25 June when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the mega infrastructure. The move will change the fortunes of 19 districts in the south and south-west of the country.