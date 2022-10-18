BNP big obstacle to Bangladesh's security and democracy: Quader

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is a big obstacle to the country's security, democracy and law and order, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

"The country's democracy and the legal system will not be safe in the hands of BNP," Quader told reporters on the sidelines of a prayer ceremony in memory of Sheikh Russell at Banani graveyard on Tuesday morning.

"History will not forgive those who were involved in the murder of Sheikh Russell, the youngest son of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on August 15, 1975. The killing is unpardonable," he said.

On his part, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas said that "the day the trial of Sheikh Russell's killers is over, Russell's soul will rest in peace".