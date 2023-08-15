BNP announces new programmes for next 4 days

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced new programmes for 16-19 August demanding the party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's unconditional release and resignation of the current government.

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed announced the programmes at a press briefing at the central party office in Nayapaltan on Tuesday (15 August).

He said that since the physical condition of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has deteriorated, prayers will be held at district and upazila levels across the country on Wednesday (16 August) to pray for her recovery.

Leaflets will be distributed across the country on Thursday (17 August) demanding Khaleda Zia's release and better treatment abroad.

As a continuation, marches will be held across the country on Saturday (19 August).

Rizvi also said that mass marches will be held in all major cities including Dhaka on Friday (18 August) to demand the resignation of the government as a continuation of the simultaneous 1-point movement.