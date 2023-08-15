BNP announces new programmes for next 4 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 05:12 pm

Related News

BNP announces new programmes for next 4 days

The oppposition party demanded Khaleda's unconditional release and the resignation of the current government

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 05:12 pm
BNP announces new programmes for next 4 days

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced new programmes for 16-19 August demanding the party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's unconditional release and resignation of the current government.

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed announced the programmes at a press briefing at the central party office in Nayapaltan on Tuesday (15 August).

He said that since the physical condition of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has deteriorated, prayers will be held at district and upazila levels across the country on Wednesday (16 August) to pray for her recovery.

Leaflets will be distributed across the country on Thursday (17 August) demanding Khaleda Zia's release and better treatment abroad.

As a continuation, marches will be held across the country on Saturday (19 August).

Rizvi also said that mass marches will be held in all major cities including Dhaka on Friday (18 August) to demand the resignation of the government as a continuation of the simultaneous 1-point movement.

Top News

BNP / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

7h | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

12h | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

3h | TBS Stories
The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

4h | TBS Economy
Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

8h | TBS Today
Russia replicates Iranian drones

Russia replicates Iranian drones

1h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free