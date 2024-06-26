BNP announces Dhaka rally on Saturday for 'unconditional' release of Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 03:40 pm

Related News

BNP announces Dhaka rally on Saturday for 'unconditional' release of Khaleda Zia

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 03:40 pm
BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks during a press briefing held at the party&#039;s Nayapaltan office on Wednesday, 26 June. Photo: TBS
BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks during a press briefing held at the party's Nayapaltan office on Wednesday, 26 June. Photo: TBS

The BNP has announced a rally in Dhaka's Nayapaltan on Saturday (29 June) to demand the "unconditional" release of the ailing party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Besides, the political party also decided to hold rallies in metropolitan cities on 1 July and in all districts across the country on 3 July, BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement at a press briefing today (26 June), following a joint meeting with senior party leaders.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Mirza Fakhrul at BNP's Nayapaltan office, was attended by several members of the party's standing committee, as well as central and metropolitan committee members.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is seriously ill and may lose her life at any time.

BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Khaleda Zia is seriously ill and may lose her life at any time. Yet, she is not being granted permission for better treatment due to the pretext of a court ruling. Therefore, we have decided to take to the streets to press our demands."

The former prime minister, aged 79, has long been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

On 11 June 2022, Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with multiple blockages in her heart at Evercare Hospital. One of these blockages was 95% blocked and was treated with stent placement at that time.

Khaleda Zia was rushed to Evercare Hospital in an ambulance at around 3:30am on Saturday after suddenly falling ill at her residence, 'Firoza' in Gulshan. She was promptly admitted to the CCU, where her medical treatment began under the supervision of a medical board.

On Sunday (23 June), a group of specialist doctors at Evercare Hospital successfully implanted the pacemaker in Khaleda Zia's chest.

Dr Zahid, who also serves as a BNP vice chairman, mentioned that Khaleda had previously experienced heart issues involving three blockages.

"After a thorough assessment, the medical board opted to implant the pacemaker in her heart," the physician explained.

On the same day, Law Minister Anisul Huq said there is no legal provision allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to be sent abroad for medical treatment.

"Khaleda Zia's jail sentence has been suspended under an executive order which was issued based on a specific law. According to this law, there is no provision for sending her abroad," he noted.

Top News

Khaleda Zia / BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia / BNP / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

5h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

6h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB trying recovery

'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB trying recovery

9m | Videos
What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen

What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen

2h | Videos
How did the 4 convicts escape?

How did the 4 convicts escape?

3h | Videos
World’s best airline for 2024 named by Skytrax

World’s best airline for 2024 named by Skytrax

4h | Videos