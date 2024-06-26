BNP announces Dhaka rally on Saturday for 'unconditional' release of Khaleda Zia

BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks during a press briefing held at the party's Nayapaltan office on Wednesday, 26 June. Photo: TBS

The BNP has announced a rally in Dhaka's Nayapaltan on Saturday (29 June) to demand the "unconditional" release of the ailing party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Besides, the political party also decided to hold rallies in metropolitan cities on 1 July and in all districts across the country on 3 July, BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement at a press briefing today (26 June), following a joint meeting with senior party leaders.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Mirza Fakhrul at BNP's Nayapaltan office, was attended by several members of the party's standing committee, as well as central and metropolitan committee members.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Khaleda Zia is seriously ill and may lose her life at any time. Yet, she is not being granted permission for better treatment due to the pretext of a court ruling. Therefore, we have decided to take to the streets to press our demands."

The former prime minister, aged 79, has long been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

On 11 June 2022, Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with multiple blockages in her heart at Evercare Hospital. One of these blockages was 95% blocked and was treated with stent placement at that time.

Khaleda Zia was rushed to Evercare Hospital in an ambulance at around 3:30am on Saturday after suddenly falling ill at her residence, 'Firoza' in Gulshan. She was promptly admitted to the CCU, where her medical treatment began under the supervision of a medical board.

On Sunday (23 June), a group of specialist doctors at Evercare Hospital successfully implanted the pacemaker in Khaleda Zia's chest.

Dr Zahid, who also serves as a BNP vice chairman, mentioned that Khaleda had previously experienced heart issues involving three blockages.

"After a thorough assessment, the medical board opted to implant the pacemaker in her heart," the physician explained.

On the same day, Law Minister Anisul Huq said there is no legal provision allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to be sent abroad for medical treatment.

"Khaleda Zia's jail sentence has been suspended under an executive order which was issued based on a specific law. According to this law, there is no provision for sending her abroad," he noted.