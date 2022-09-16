BNP announces countrywide assembly on Sunday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a nationwide assembly across the country on Sunday to protest the attack on a party programme in Mirpur.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement on Friday (16 September) on a media call in Gulshan.

Fakhrul said the protest assembly will be held at every district and upazila level including Dhaka metropolis on 18 September (Sunday). A demonstration will also be held in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan at 3pm.

"A nationwide terrorist attack was carried out yesterday [Thursday] during a peaceful programme. Demonstrations will be held to protest against this attack and torture by the government," he said.

The BNP secretary general further added that the people of the country want change. "Therefore, the movement of BNP cannot be suppressed even by attacks, cases, arrests, killings and tortures."

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convenor Aman Ullah Aman, Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Convenor Abdus Salam, North BNP Member Secretary Aminul Haque, South BNP Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu and others were also present at the press conference.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and Nagarik Oikya have expressed solidarity with the movement.

The three parties have announced that they will be in the field with the BNP in the next movement to bring down the Awami League government. At the same time, they have already agreed on the outline that the BNP will announce for the movement.

The leaders of the parties made the announcement in a discussion titled "Overall situation of the country" organised by LDP at National Press Club on Thursday (15 September).

LDP President Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad said that an attempt of a united movement is underway under the leadership of the BNP.

"Negotiations are in the final stages. The BNP will roll out a roadmap of movement to oust the Awami League government soon," he said.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya, said, "The prime minister went to India to retain power. But India did not assure Sheikh Hasina of that power this time.

"After this trip, the Awami League has realised that there is no one in the world with them. She could not bring anything with her from India," he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Abdul Halim said, "We do not want to think about what roles any of the parties played in the past. We vow to fight against the tyranny of the current government. We will oust this government through a united effort."