BNP and Jamaat still haven't uttered a single word against genocide in Palestine: Foreign minister

Bangladesh

UNB
30 January, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 01:23 pm

“Those who remain silent against genocide for their interests will never be able to safeguard the country,” he said.

File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday (28 January) said BNP and Jamaat still have not uttered a single word against the genocide in Palestine.

"Those who remain silent against genocide for their own interests will never be able to safeguard the country," he said.

"Even in the past, when BNP was in power, we, as the opposition party in the parliament, condemned the genocide and atrocities in Palestine. The speaker and the leaders in the parliament did not accept it," he added.

Hasan was speaking at the seminar titled "Stop Genocide in Palestine, Solidarity from Bangladesh," organized at Diploma Engineers Institution Milonayoton at Kakrail in the capital, on Monday evening.

Emphasising unity and commitment with the Palestinian people, Hasan Mahmud said, "Certainly, Palestine will triumph, and Bangladesh, its people, government, and our party are with Palestine and will remain so."

Chaired by Bangladesh Peace Council President Mozaffar Hossain, the seminar was addressed by Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef Ramadan as the special guest.

The ambassador expressed his unwavering gratitude to the people and government of Bangladesh for their continued full support and assistance to Palestine. "To counter propaganda from the Western world, writing the Gaza Strip as 'occupied Gaza' and the Israeli army as 'invading Israeli forces' will reveal the truth," he said.

