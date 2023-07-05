BNP and allies to launch final phase of movement: Mirza Fakhrul

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies will launch its final phase of movement in demand of holding the next election under a non-party government, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday after a meeting with its liaison committee.

The one-hour meeting took place at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan residence office on Wednesday night and was attended by other opposition parties.

Speaking After the meeting, Mirza Fakhrul said, "There will be a meeting with the 12-party alliance tomorrow (Thursday). After that, we will discuss with other parties including the Ganatantra Mancha and announce our decision in front of you very soon."

People from all walks of life will be involved in the movement to ensure their rights, he added.

The BNP leader continued, "The ruling Awami League-led government has been elected without votes. The fascist regime has destroyed all hopes and aspirations of the countrymen in the 14-15 years unilaterally.

"They are cheating the people in every election."

Meanwhile, chairing the meeting, Fariduzzaman Farhad, chairman of the National People's Party, said, "We will do whatever is necessary to bring down this government. We have agreed with BNP to implement any programme set by them. at the field level."

Apart from Mirza Fakhrul, BNP Standing Committee Member Begum Selima Rahman and Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo were also present in the meeting.

Among others, leaders of different political parties affiliated with the 'Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote' also attended the programme.