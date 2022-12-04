BNP along with opposition allies will announce anti-govt programmes at 10 Dec rally: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the party, in alliance with political parties opposing the current government, will announce fresh programmes at the divisional rally in Dhaka on 10 December.

"We have already held talks with many political parties and agreed on the basics. Hopefully, we will bring forth all our demands and outlines," he said while addressing a discussion at the National Press Club Sunday (4 December).

Apparently softening its position on holding the rally at Naya Paltan, BNP on Sunday said the party will consider if the government comes up with any suitable and alternative venue for the party's rally on 10 December.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), on Tuesday (29 November), permitted BNP to hold its rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on 10 December on 26 conditions.

The next day BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the government to take necessary steps so that their party can hold the rally at Naya Paltan instead of Suhrawardy Udyan.

Earlier on Wednesday (30 November), police said they will take action if the BNP tries to hold the rally anywhere in Dhaka except Suhrawardy Udyan.

Citing potential traffic woes and security reasons related to holding the rally at Naya Paltan, "Any form of defiance will meet with Sections 28 and 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ordinance Act," said DMP Deputy Commissioner (media and public relations) Faruk Hossain.

The Sections 28 and 29 constitute the police's authority to prohibit an assembly or procession to maintain law and order.

Addressing at BNP's ninth divisional rally in Rajshahi 3 December, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had reiterated the party's firm stance on holding the 10 December rally in front of its Naya Paltan office in Dhaka