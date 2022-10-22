BNP alleges gunshots fired on party men en route to Khulna rally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 01:47 pm

Related News

BNP alleges gunshots fired on party men en route to Khulna rally

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 01:47 pm
Photo: TBS/Awal Sheikh
Photo: TBS/Awal Sheikh

As the day-long BNP divisional protest rally in Khulna begins Saturday, a widespread allegation of obstacles including an alleged firing incident has been reported by the party activists.

According to sources of the party, a procession of BNP leaders and activists coming from Khulna's Khalishpur was met with gun firing on their way to the rally venue at the district's Sonali Bank premises.   

"There has been an incident of open firing aimed at our rally coming from Khalishpur around 11.30am," Khulna Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Shafiqul Alam Tuhin told The Business Standard.

"Police have arrested over 50 leaders and activists and threatened people while conducting systematic raids in order to prevent us from holding a peaceful rally," he noted adding that local Awami League men have also been openly staging weapon showdowns ahead of the rally.

Denying any such allegations, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan said, "I have not heard of any firing incident from anywhere as of yet. BNP, however, has been given adequate security for the meeting."

Meanwhile, thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies – defying the road and water transport strikes and various other obstacles – have gathered in front of the pre-decided location to make the rally successful. They had to defy the road and water transport strikes and various other obstacles.

In response to the allegation of police arresting BNP leaders in various old cases to refrain them from joining the mass rally, Masudur Rahman said, "We are not arresting any BNP leaders and activists. As per the routine work of the police, the accused are being arrested on warrants."

Earlier on September 28, BNP announced to hold public rallies in 10 divisional cities in protest against the killings and filing of cases against the party leaders and activists, price hikes of fuel and daily essentials and demanding the unconditional release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The party has already arranged two massive rallies in Chattogram and Mymensingh while the third one will be held in Khulna on Saturday.

Corporates

BNP rally / Khulna / BNP divisional rally / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

1h | Mode
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

3h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

5h | Panorama
Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

16h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

22h | Videos
Nora Fatehi biography

Nora Fatehi biography

16h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning