BNP alleges gunshots fired on party men en route to Khulna rally

As the day-long BNP divisional protest rally in Khulna begins Saturday, a widespread allegation of obstacles including an alleged firing incident has been reported by the party activists.

According to sources of the party, a procession of BNP leaders and activists coming from Khulna's Khalishpur was met with gun firing on their way to the rally venue at the district's Sonali Bank premises.

"There has been an incident of open firing aimed at our rally coming from Khalishpur around 11.30am," Khulna Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Shafiqul Alam Tuhin told The Business Standard.

"Police have arrested over 50 leaders and activists and threatened people while conducting systematic raids in order to prevent us from holding a peaceful rally," he noted adding that local Awami League men have also been openly staging weapon showdowns ahead of the rally.

Denying any such allegations, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan said, "I have not heard of any firing incident from anywhere as of yet. BNP, however, has been given adequate security for the meeting."

Meanwhile, thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies – defying the road and water transport strikes and various other obstacles – have gathered in front of the pre-decided location to make the rally successful. They had to defy the road and water transport strikes and various other obstacles.

In response to the allegation of police arresting BNP leaders in various old cases to refrain them from joining the mass rally, Masudur Rahman said, "We are not arresting any BNP leaders and activists. As per the routine work of the police, the accused are being arrested on warrants."

Earlier on September 28, BNP announced to hold public rallies in 10 divisional cities in protest against the killings and filing of cases against the party leaders and activists, price hikes of fuel and daily essentials and demanding the unconditional release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The party has already arranged two massive rallies in Chattogram and Mymensingh while the third one will be held in Khulna on Saturday.