Having lost everything, AL now speaks of conscience: Fakhrul

The Awami League is speaking of conscience these days as they have lost the support of everyone, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a rally in Dhaka yesterday.

He made the remarks referring to a recent comment by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader that the ruling party is not feeling any outside pressure regarding the next general election except that of their conscience.

"Why should we feel pressure? Free and fair elections are our commitment. If you ask about pressure, then we are under the pressure of conscience only," Quader said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Bashing Quader over the comment at a BNP rally in front of the party's headquarters in Nayapaltan, Fakhrul said, "AL general secretary is in a delirium. As they [AL] lost everything now, they are speaking of conscience."

The BNP secretary general also refuted AL leaders' allegations that the BNP is pinning their hopes on foreign countries.

"There is no need to think about what the United States, India said. The people of this country have given a message to the government to step down at once," Fakhrul said.

BNP activists gather at Nayapaltan to take part in the protest rally on 4 August 2023. Photo: Collected

BNP is holding countrywide rallies yesterday, protesting the prison sentences handed out to the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a case filed over illegally amassing wealth and concealing property information.

Meanwhile, speaking at the rally in Chattogram, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the Awami League no longer maintains a political role, rather the party has become reliant on the judiciary.

Urging the AL government to step down, Khusru said, "There is no more opportunity to stay in power like in 2014 and 2018. If we are attacked this time, we will not only resist but also take revenge."

BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of the party's Nayapaltan office to attend the rally in Dhaka.

Protest rallies are being held across the country in districts and cities. BNP thinks the case against Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman is "an evil reflection of the government."

BNP leaders and activists were also seen marching towards the party's Nayapaltan headquarters since early morning while holding banners and chanting slogans demanding the release of Khaleda Zia.

BNP has been protesting since 18 July after announcing the party's "one-point" demand in 12 July to "oust" the ruling government. The one-point demand includes the resignation of the incumbent government and the introduction of an election-time non-partisan caretaker government.

On Wednesday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul announced to hold a rally in front of the party office in the capital's Nayapaltan area on Friday.

On Wednesday, a Dhaka court sentenced BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to nine years in jail and his wife Zubaida Rahman to three years in a case filed over illegally amassing wealth and concealing property information.

Besides, the court also ordered the seizure of Tk2.74 crore property owned by Tarique and Zubaida, both currently absconding. Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman announced the verdict on Wednesday (2 August) afternoon in their absence.

The court has issued new arrest warrants against them along with the sentence. With his latest conviction, Tarique has been sentenced for the fifth time while Zubaida for the first time.

Tarique Rahman started staying in London in 2007 for treatment during the caretaker rule, known as the 1/11 government. He has not returned to the country in the last 16 years.