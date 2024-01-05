BNP activists clash with police in Cumilla, 5 injured

Police and BNP activists clashed in Cumilla on 5 January. Photo: TBS

BNP activists and police clashed in Cumilla as the party tried to bring out a precision calling for boycotting the 7 January election, leaving 5 people injured as the law enforcement forces blank-fired to contain the situation.

The incident took place in front of Government Women's College in Cumilla city on Friday (5 January).

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Kamran Hossain said, "BNP activists gathered in the Cumilla Government Women's College area with the intention of sabotage, and the police chased them. At that time, BNP activists threw bricks at the police. Three police officers were injured."

Police found two injured after the clash; they have been detained, he added.

According to BNP sources, as part of the central programme, activists prepared for a march in Cumilla.

When the activists gathered in front of Cumilla Government Women's College at 10am and started the procession, police chased them.

A clash ensued between police and BNP men.

BNP activists threw brickbats at the police and the police blank fired at them to bring the situation under control.