BNP activists arriving two days early to join Barishal rally

Bangladesh

UNB
04 November, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 09:10 am

Related News

BNP activists arriving two days early to join Barishal rally

UNB
04 November, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 09:10 am
TBS
TBS

Defying a two-day long transport ban, leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have started gathering at Barishal city's Bangabandhu Park to attend the party's divisional rally on Saturday.

Separately, visiting Barishal's central bus terminal in Nathullabad, UNB found the place overcrowded as hundreds of commuters had arrived there to leave for their destinations one day in advance, fearing the transport strike, which is set to begin from Friday morning.

"I had a plan to go to Dhaka on Friday, but I came here a day early keeping Friday's transport strike in mind," said Subarna Pal, a commuter.

BNP leaders and activists from different parts of Barishal division started arriving at Bangabandhu Park on Thursday morning.

TBS photo
TBS photo

"I've come here two days earlier due to the transport strike. Finding no other place, I'm staying at my relative's house," said Sadikur Rahman, a Jubo Dal activist from Patuakhali.

On Thursday afternoon, some Bangladesh Chhatra League activists allegedly vandalised three banners of BNP's divisional rally in the city's Zila School intersection.

"Awami League activists suddenly swooped on us today, injuring us and tearing our banners and posters apart. They are doing so to prevent us from holding our rally, which we won't do, no matter how adverse the situation may be," said Afroza Khanam Nasrin, a former Organising Secretary of Central Chhatra Dal.

TBS photo
TBS photo

Moazzem Hossain Alal, Joint Secretary General of BNP, said that the arrival of their activists cannot be stopped through a transport ban.

"Thousands of our activists have already gathered at the venue, which means that our rally is going to be a success despite numerous efforts from the government to foil it. We'll go on with our programme, no matter what happens," said Alal.

Top News

BNP rally / Barishal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

21h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

21h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

22h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

23h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

8m | Videos
Bollywood VS South Cinema

Bollywood VS South Cinema

13m | Videos
Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

1d | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested