BNP acting chairman Tarique urges people to remain calm, maintain peace

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman also issued a statement urging the countrymen to remain calm and maintain peace.

"Calmly celebrate this historic moment. Please don't be vindictive. You are called upon to keep a watchful eye so that the victory does not go astray," he said in a statement to the media today.

No one should take the law into their own hands, he added.

"At the same time, I hope the [new] government will take steps so that students can return to halls and classes."