BNM candidate's election camp set on fire in Chapainawabganj

The election camp of Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) candidate under Chapainawabganj-3 constituency was set on fire at Shankarbati in Chapainawabganj municipality area on Friday.

The miscreants set the election camp of BNM candidate Maulana Abdul Matin on fire around 11:30 pm.

Local people doused the flame soon after, but the banners and pandal were gutted in the fire.

Demanding justice, BNM candidate Abdul Matin said rival parties are involved in carrying out the attack to threaten him and his supporters.

Mintu Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the reason behind the fire could not be known immediately and a process was underway to take legal steps. Saidul Hasan, superintendent of Chapainawabganj Police, visited the spot.