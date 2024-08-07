BNCC members called in to control traffic in absence of police

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 10:58 pm

According to a BNCC cadet, around 25000 members across the country will participate

Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) members have been directed to control traffic in the absence of police.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Defence today (7 August), BNCC cadets, under the direct supervision of BNCC/PUO/TEUO officers, will actively participate in traffic control in their respective areas, in coordination with the responsible army and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP).

In this case, the cadets, along with the Ansar, will control traffic.

Additionally, cadets can voluntarily participate in area cleanliness drives. Cadets will carry out activities in small groups. Military staff will not be deployed individually but will coordinate with BNCC/PUO/TEUO and cadets through mobile phones, the notice added.

According to a BNCC cadet, around 25000 members across the country will participate.

